Q-Games to relaunch The Tomorrow Children after securing IP rights from Sony

The Tomorrow Children is being revived by developer Q-Games after it managed to secure the IP rights to the title from Sony.

Q-Games CEO Dylan Cuthbert explained the rights were "kindly returned" to the studio by publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, and said the team is currently working to "bring back" the title in the future.

"I'd like to thank first and foremost the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep pursuing this deal," commented Cuthbert in a statement.

"Secondly I'd like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for also working with me to have the IP returned to Q-Games. It has taken a concerted effort by all of us to get to this ultimate step, and I'm full of gratitude to everyone involved in the process.

"I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process. We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves."

The Tomorrow Children was developed by Q-Games with help from the now defunct Japan Studio, and ran on a proprietary game engine developed by Q-Games.

The weird and wonderful co-op adventure launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 in September 2016, but was shuttered just over a year later in November 2017.

