informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Q-Games to relaunch The Tomorrow Children after securing IP rights from Sony

"It has taken a concerted effort by all of us to get to this ultimate step."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 09, 2021

The Tomorrow Children is being revived by developer Q-Games after it managed to secure the IP rights to the title from Sony.

Q-Games CEO Dylan Cuthbert explained the rights were "kindly returned" to the studio by publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, and said the team is currently working to "bring back" the title in the future.

"I'd like to thank first and foremost the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep pursuing this deal," commented Cuthbert in a statement.

"Secondly I'd like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for also working with me to have the IP returned to Q-Games. It has taken a concerted effort by all of us to get to this ultimate step, and I'm full of gratitude to everyone involved in the process.

"I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process. We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves."

The Tomorrow Children was developed by Q-Games with help from the now defunct Japan Studio, and ran on a proprietary game engine developed by Q-Games.

The weird and wonderful co-op adventure launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 in September 2016, but was shuttered just over a year later in November 2017.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more