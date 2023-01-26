informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Proletariat claims CWA's "adversarial" tactics led to union withdrawal

Employees at Proletariat argue the situation with its halted union efforts aren't as black-and-white as the studio's logo.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 26, 2023
Logo for game developer Proletariat.

Developers at Proletariat have shed some more light on its recent withdrawal to have a union vote. Some workers argued that things partially fell apart due to conflicts with the Communications Workers of America (CWA). 

Damon Iannuzzelli, a co-founder and art director at the studio, called it a "really challenging situation." He alleged that the CWA had "adversarial communication tactics," and overall refused to make clear which workers were eligible to join the union. 

The CWA announced the withdrawal of the Proletariat Workers Alliance (PWA) with blame pointed at Proletariat CEO Seth Sivak, alleging he "demoralized and disempowered" the union efforts. Previously, it was reported that studio management wouldn't voluntarily recognize the PWA after its formation in late December 2022.  

Regarding Sivak, Iannuzzelli claimed the CEO "conducted himself with honor, dignity, respect and empathy for the entire team. [...] It's dismaying to see someone else’s agenda and misinformation rewrite the history and redefine who he is as person."

"It's hard to work together with your peers when the CWA is fanning the flames they lit," claimed studio artist Kat Dolan. Speaking to Axios, she called the CWA's claims "laughably fabricated," and said studio management was equal parts "neutral and supportive" on unionization.

Dustin Yost, a programmer who was featured in the CWA's statement on Proletariat's withdrawal, backed up Iannuzzelli's statement. "There's more complex nuance to the story that I couldn't convey in that statement...Our team is full of folks with very complex PoVs."

Even though the union isn't going through at the moment, Iannuzelli believes that unions have a place in the game industry, saying "there's a way unions could be successfully implemented in game-dev. I am pro-labor, but I do not believe in a moral obligation regardless of the context."

Culture

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more