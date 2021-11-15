informa
News

Private Division has acquired OlliOlli developer Roll7

Private Division is the publishing label owned by Take-Two Interactive.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 15, 2021

Take-Two Interactive has acquired OlliOlli developer Roll7 through its Private Division publishing label for an undisclosed fee.

Priviate Division said it intends to "empower" the UK studio to continue creating the "flow state gaming" experiences that have become its signature.

Based in London, Roll7 was established in 2008 and is best known for working on skateboarding series OlliOlli. The company is currently developing the next-entry in the franchise, OlliOlli World, alongside other unannounced projects.

Private Division had already agreed to publish OlliOlli World, and Roll7 co-CEO Simon Bennett said the two companies quickly established a positive working relationship.

"Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label," said Bennett in a press release.

"Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global video game developer."

