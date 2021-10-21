Poker Club dev Ripstone expands with new studios in Greece and the UK

Snooker 19 and Poker Club developer Ripstone Games has opened two new studios in Birmingham, UK, and Marathon, Greece.

The UK company is headquartered in Liverpool, but is expanding to accelerate development on a new franchise and continue growing its live game portfolio.

Ripstone explained the Birmingham studio will be led by Codemasters veteran Mark Williams, and will specifically focus on "building new tech for future game development projects."

The Liverpool HQ will continue specializing in Unreal Engine, and has been bolstered by the hire of former Traveller's Tales head of technology Paul Hughes, who'll hold the same role at Ripstone.

Ripstone didn't specifiy what the main focus of its nascent Marathon studio will be, but did signal its intent to continue plying its trade as a work-for-hire studio on select projects.