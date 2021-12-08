Pokemon Unite tops 50 million downloads in six months

Pokemon Unite has topped 50 million downloads since launching in July 2021.

The freemium MOBA, which is developed by Tencent subsidiary Timi Studios, was initially rolled out on Nintendo Switch before arriving on Android and iOS devices in September.

Earlier this month, the strategic battler was named Best Game at Google Play's Best of 2021 awards for delivering "dynamic gameplay" alongside a solid cross-platform experience.

Although Pokemon Unite has amassed 50 million downloads, it's worth remembering that figure doesn't translate directly into unique players, as some users may have downloaded then title multiple times across different devices.