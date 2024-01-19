Sponsored By

Pokémon-alike Palworld sells 1 million copies in 8 hoursPokémon-alike Palworld sells 1 million copies in 8 hours

Gotta catch (and shoot, and craft) 'em all.

Justin Carter

January 19, 2024

1 Min Read
A trainer and their gun-toting monster in Pocketpair's Palworld.
Image via Pocketpair.

At a Glance

  • Palworld has barely been out for half a day, and it's already sold a million copies and netted plenty of players.

The newly released Palworld from developer Pocketpair has already sold 1 million copies and had an impressive PC launch.

Per SteamDB, the Early Access shooter has a little over 370,000 concurrent players. And on Steam itself, it's presently the #1 top seller ahead of the Steam Deck, Baldur's Gate 3, and Counter-Strike 2.

Palworld is like Pokémon, but with guns

Palworld is effectively "Pokémon, but with guns," and is also on Xbox Game Pass. Players catch monsters called "Pals" and explore the world, either to fight bigger pals or use them to craft farms and factories.

Like other online games on launch day, the game is currently having server struggles, which Pocketpair is working on.

With solid word of mouth and the eye-catching descriptor above, Palworld's numbers are likely to climb over the weekend. It's launched at the right time, helped by a growing interest in monster hunting.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Zeekerss' first-person game, Lethal Company.
Business
Lethal Company sold an estimated 10 million copiesLethal Company sold an estimated 10 million copies
byJustin Carter
Jan 19, 2024
2 Min Read
Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack in key art for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Business
Square Enix wants to make fewer, better gamesSquare Enix wants to make fewer, better games
byJustin Carter
Jan 19, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024

Design
Replacing MetroidVania
Replacing MetroidVania

Jan 18, 2024

Design
Changeable Minds
Changeable Minds

Jan 17, 2024