January 19, 2024
At a Glance
- Palworld has barely been out for half a day, and it's already sold a million copies and netted plenty of players.
The newly released Palworld from developer Pocketpair has already sold 1 million copies and had an impressive PC launch.
Per SteamDB, the Early Access shooter has a little over 370,000 concurrent players. And on Steam itself, it's presently the #1 top seller ahead of the Steam Deck, Baldur's Gate 3, and Counter-Strike 2.
Palworld is like Pokémon, but with guns
Palworld is effectively "Pokémon, but with guns," and is also on Xbox Game Pass. Players catch monsters called "Pals" and explore the world, either to fight bigger pals or use them to craft farms and factories.
Like other online games on launch day, the game is currently having server struggles, which Pocketpair is working on.
With solid word of mouth and the eye-catching descriptor above, Palworld's numbers are likely to climb over the weekend. It's launched at the right time, helped by a growing interest in monster hunting.
