Playtika sinks $25 million into Turkish casual game studio Ace Games

Turkish casual game studio Ace Games has secured a $25 million minority investment from Playtika.

Ace is best known for working on free-to-play casual mobile title Fiona's Farm, which combines match-3 puzzling with narrative elements.

The studio was established in 2020 by Hakan Bas, who previously co-founded Toy Blast and Toon Blast developer Peak Games, and is headquartered in Istanbul.

Playtika said its investment in Ace Games represents an important milestone in the execution of its new investment strategy, which will see the company attempt to fund "high-growth potential game IP in cost-effective ways."

"The talented team at Ace has built a best-in-class and innovative product on the ‘Match-3 and Meta’ game model,'" said Playtika CEO, Robert Antokol, in a press release. "Playtika can greatly complement Ace with our LiveOps and Digital Studio capabilities, leveraging our enhanced monetization and game operations leadership in mobile gaming."

Ace, meanwhile, believes the cash injection will allow it to turn Fiona's Farm – and potentially other titles – into "leading mobile game franchises."



The news comes a few months after private equity company Joffre Capital bought a majority stake in Playtika for $2.2 billion.