informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Playtika buys mobile game dev Innplay Labs

Months after it swore off releasing new mobile games, Playtika has bought up Innplay to create "exceptional gaming experiences for our players."
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 15, 2023
Logo for mobile game publisher Playtika.

Mobile game publisher Playtika announced it intends to buy game developer Innplay Labs for as much as $300 million. 

It marks the second acquisition for Playtika in the last few months, as it purchased Youda Games back in July for $165 million. That buy required a starting deposit of $89.4 million, and this one for Innplay will require a similar one at $80 million. 

Talking to VentureBeat, Playtika CEO Robert Antokol called the acquisition "another strategic expansion of our portfolio with a promising and innovative growth franchise." He views the Israel-based Innplay as a way into the "luck battle" genre of mobile games, due to the popularity of Innplay's Animals & Coins and Animal Kingdom.

This newest acquisition indicates Playtika is slowly getting back into the mobile market. Earlier in the year, it halted launching new mobile games after a "challenging" mobile market at the end of 2022. Beyond the aforementioned Youda purchase, the studio has been quiet for much of the year. 

At the start of 2023, Playtika attempted to purchase Angry Birds creator Rovio for the second time. As of this past August, Sega now owns the studio in an effort to have a stronger presence in the mobile game market.

Mobile

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
8.16.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
8.23.23
NTT Lecturer Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.22.23
Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Treyarch

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more