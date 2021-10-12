informa
News

PlayStation Studios names former Apple Arcade leader as head of mobile

PlayStation has expressed a desire to bolster its mobile games strategy.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 12, 2021

PlayStation Studios has quietly named former Apple Arcade head of content Nicola Sebastiani as its new head of mobile. As spotted by PushSquare, an update to Sebastiani's Linkedin profile indicates the hire was made back in July.

The Japanese console maker had been advertising the role earlier this year, and said the successful candidate would be tasked with developing the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and laying the foundation for "future growth opportunities."

Sebastiani spent almost eight years at Apple prior to joining PlayStation Studios, initially serving as the App Store's head of games business management before moving over to Apple Arcade in January 2018.

