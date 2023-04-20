informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

PlayStation's Steam prices are rising in Japan, Argentina, and other countries

Price of the Play is going up, at least on Steam.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 20, 2023
Cover art for Sony's God of War (2018), featuring Kratos and Atreus.

Players in certain countries have noticed that the price of PlayStation games have gone up on Steam. 

Over on SteamDB, titles such as Returnal and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered have increased in price for countries like China, Japan, and Chile. The specific game and its increase varies depending on the country. 

As VGC notes, some countries are more affected than others. In the case of a game like Spider-Man, Argentina's prices have gone from 4,199 pesos to 8,499 (a 67 percent jump). 

It's worth noting that Sony hasn't appeared to officially confirm that the price of games would be going up in any particular region. Nor has it given a reason as to why: when PlayStation 5s got a price increase in countries like Canada, Sony attributed it to "high global inflation rates." 

At time of writing, this appears to only be affecting the games that have been ported over to Steam, and not first-party games in the PlayStation Store of any affected countries. 

Game Developer has reached out to Sony for comment, and will update when a response is given. 

PC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.06.23
VFX Art Specialist

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL
4.12.23
Instructor or Lecturer – Programming

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
4.10.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more