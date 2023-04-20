Players in certain countries have noticed that the price of PlayStation games have gone up on Steam.

Over on SteamDB, titles such as Returnal and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered have increased in price for countries like China, Japan, and Chile. The specific game and its increase varies depending on the country.

As VGC notes, some countries are more affected than others. In the case of a game like Spider-Man, Argentina's prices have gone from 4,199 pesos to 8,499 (a 67 percent jump).

It's worth noting that Sony hasn't appeared to officially confirm that the price of games would be going up in any particular region. Nor has it given a reason as to why: when PlayStation 5s got a price increase in countries like Canada, Sony attributed it to "high global inflation rates."

At time of writing, this appears to only be affecting the games that have been ported over to Steam, and not first-party games in the PlayStation Store of any affected countries.

Game Developer has reached out to Sony for comment, and will update when a response is given.