Sponsored By

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games is shutting down

The studio had been working on a new original franchise in partnership with PlayStation.

Chris Kerr

March 11, 2024

2 Min Read
The Deviation and PlayStation logos
Image via PlayStation

Deviation Games has shut down less than three years after partnering with Sony to create a new PlayStation franchise.

The studio's HR chief and operations officer, Kriste Stull, broke the news on Linkedin (as spotted by IGN) and said the company will attempt to find its dev team new roles across the industry.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Deviation Games. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire team. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication, and contributions to Deviation; I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with each and every one of you," said Stull.

"To the entire video game industry, we will be hosting a networking event, and we would love for any/all companies/studios hiring to participate. Please reach out to me directly if you are interested in attending."

Deviation has been in trouble for some time. Last year, the studio laid off a number of employees and prior to that was rocked by the sudden departure of co-founder Jason Blundell.

Sources told VGC last year that around 90 people had been made redundant after Deviation "ran into a difficult situation." The studio had over 100 employees at launch, so those would have represented significant cuts.

Back in 2021, Deviation indicated it was working on something special with the backing of "incredible partner" Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). The PlayStation maker, however, is also dealing with turbulence of its own making after laying off 900 workers across its major internal studios, including Insomniac, Naughty Dog, and Guerrilla Games.

These are just the latest in a series of layoffs and studio closures that have decimated the game industry across 2023 and 2024, leaving developers scrambling for security as major companies look to cut costs in pursuit of sustainable growth, shareholder value, and other nebulous ideals. 

Read more about:

Top StoriesLayoffs

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Battlefield 2042.
Business
Battlefield creative director Craig Morrison quietly departs EA for new studioBattlefield creative director Craig Morrison quietly departs EA for new studio
byJustin Carter
Mar 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Ori & the Will of the Wisps.
Business
Moon Studios' Ori franchise has sold 10 million copiesMoon Studios' Ori franchise has sold 10 million copies
byJustin Carter
Mar 11, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
The Lessons Learned From Palworld’s Success
Featured Blog | The Lessons Learned From Palworld’s Success

Mar 8, 2024

Audio
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024