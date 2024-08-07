Sponsored By

PlayStation 5 hardware sales are slipping away

Sony saw a downturn in PS5 hardware sales during Q1, but income from software provided a buffer.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 7, 2024

1 Min Read
The PS5 on a stylised blue background
Image via Sony

PlayStation 5 hardware sales totalled 2.4 million units during Q1 FY24, down from 3.3 million units in Q1 FY23. According to Sony's latest fiscal report, that downturn in hardware sales was offset by an increase in sales of first-party software.

Net sales in the company's Game & Network Services (G&NS) division increased by 12 percent year over year to 864.9 billion yen ($5.8 billion). That upswing was attributed to income from network services including PlayStation Plus and first-party software. Operating income rose by 33 percent year-over-year to 65.2 billon yen ($442.5 million).

Ups and downs for Sony software sales

Although income from first-party software rose, unit sales were actually down. First party titles sold 6 million units in Q1 FY24 compared with 6.6 million units in Q1 FY23.

Full game software sales across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 also fell to 53.6 million units from 56.5 million units over the same period. Sony noted that 80 percent of those sales were digital downloads.

The number of monthly active users on PlayStation Network increased year-over-year, rising to 116 million MAU from 108 million MAU. That figure is, however, slightly down on last quarter's total of 118 million MAU.

Based on those results, Sony has upwardly revised its G&NS forecast for the current fiscal year by 3 percent. It now expects the segment to deliver sales of 120 billion yen and operating income of 10 billion yen by March 31, 2025.

Screenshot_2024-08-07_at_11.30.39.png

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStationFinancials

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2021's Lone Echo II.
Business
Meta shuts down Quest developer Ready at DawnMeta shuts down Quest developer Ready at Dawn
byJustin Carter
Aug 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's Balatro.
Business
Balatro creator says he will never let it be licensed for gambling, even after deathBalatro creator says he will never let it be licensed for gambling, even after death
byJustin Carter
Aug 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The No More Robots logo
Business
'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing
byChris Kerr
Aug 7, 2024
7 Min Read
Artemis hoists up a Chimera on a grassy field in key art for Mythmatch.
Production
Making Mythmatch with a healthier team cultureMaking Mythmatch with a healthier team culture
byAlan Wen
Aug 2, 2024
7 Min Read
A glowing green boss from Hyper Light Breaker.
Art
Tossing out textures to build a visual bridge from Hyper Light Breaker to its predecessorTossing out textures to build a visual bridge from Hyper Light Breaker to its predecessor
byBryant Francis
Aug 1, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
The concerns of covering gacha gamesThe concerns of covering gacha games
byJosh Bycer
Aug 7, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Playtesting blueprint for game studio managersPlaytesting blueprint for game studio managers
byArthur Mostovoy
Aug 6, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
Fine-tuned tales: How gaming music tells storiesFine-tuned tales: How gaming music tells stories
byMichel Sabbagh
Aug 5, 2024
14 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan