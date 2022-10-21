Developer PlatinumGames released a statement on Twitter about Bayonetta 3's recent recasting. Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect) will be playing the titular character in the upcoming sequel, replacing longtime voice actor Hellena Taylor.

"We give our full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement." wrote Platinum. "We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series."

Last week, Taylor published a series of videos alleging that Platinum had only offered her $4,000 for the entirety of Bayonetta 3, and called it an "insulting" offer. Support for the voice actor soon followed, particularly since Platinum had previously told Game Informer there were "various overlapping circumstances" for the recasting.

Up until this point, Platinum was noticeably silent on the matter. But its VP (and Bayonetta 3's executive director) Hideki Kamiya had no trouble making his feelings on the situation clear, at the time calling Taylor's videos "sad and deplorable."



However, earlier this week, a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier further complicated the entire saga. Taylor, his report alleged, was actually offered up to $4,000 per session, of which there would've been at least five lasting four hours each.

That report further stated that Taylor wanted residual pay after the game's late October release, and a six-figure sum. Negotiations between her and Platinum took place and subsequently didn't come to an agreement, after which Hale was cast.

Responding to Schreier, Taylor disputed his claims and said she wanted to "put this whole bloody franchise behind me quite frankly get on with my life in the theatre."

Prior to Schreier's reporting, Hale said on Twitter that she was under NDA and asked for those involved to "resolve their differences in an amicable and respectful way."