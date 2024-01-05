PlatinumGames is ending support for its Apple exclusive combat puzzler World of Demons. The title will be removed from Apple Arcade on January 18, 2024 and will become unavailable to play on February 1, 2024.

It's a move that will essentially erase the title from existence given it's currently unavailable to purchase, download, or play on other platforms.

Platinum didn't explain why it has decided to toss World of Demons on the scrapheap but thanked players for their support. "We extend our gratitude to all players who have enjoyed the game since release," reads a short blog post.

World of Demons was released on April 2, 2021, through Apple Arcade and remained exclusive to the platform throughout its lifecycle. Subscribers were able to access the title on a range of compatible devices include iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Platinum originally partnered with DENA to publish the project back in 2018, which at that stage was being pitched as a free-to-play offering inspired by Okami. As noted by PocketGamer.biz, it eventually soft-launched in the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia before it was yanked from sale a few months later.

Rather than scrap the project, Platinum reworked World of Demons with Apple Arcade in mind and even decided to self-publish. Speaking to IGN in 2021, Platinum studio head Atsushi Inaba explained that while some elements (such as the Okami-esque visuals) were preserved, the new version of World of Demons was essentially "a completely different game."

"We had the opportunity to release the game for Apple Arcade, and instead of just making a few small adjustments for the new platform, we decided to take this opportunity to rebuild the game from the ground up," he added at the time.

Yet, despite spending years tweaking and tinkering with the project to bring it to market, Platinum is now preparing to vanquish World of Demons to the great beyond.