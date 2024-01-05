Sponsored By

PlatinumGames is erasing its Apple Arcade exclusive World of Demons from existencePlatinumGames is erasing its Apple Arcade exclusive World of Demons from existence

The title will be rendered unplayable on February 1, 2024.

Chris Kerr

January 5, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for World of Demons featuring a stylised samurai
Image via PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames is ending support for its Apple exclusive combat puzzler World of Demons. The title will be removed from Apple Arcade on January 18, 2024 and will become unavailable to play on February 1, 2024.

It's a move that will essentially erase the title from existence given it's currently unavailable to purchase, download, or play on other platforms.

Platinum didn't explain why it has decided to toss World of Demons on the scrapheap but thanked players for their support. "We extend our gratitude to all players who have enjoyed the game since release," reads a short blog post.

World of Demons was released on April 2, 2021, through Apple Arcade and remained exclusive to the platform throughout its lifecycle. Subscribers were able to access the title on a range of compatible devices include iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Platinum originally partnered with DENA to publish the project back in 2018, which at that stage was being pitched as a free-to-play offering inspired by Okami. As noted by PocketGamer.biz, it eventually soft-launched in the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia before it was yanked from sale a few months later.

Rather than scrap the project, Platinum reworked World of Demons with Apple Arcade in mind and even decided to self-publish. Speaking to IGN in 2021, Platinum studio head Atsushi Inaba explained that while some elements (such as the Okami-esque visuals) were preserved, the new version of World of Demons was essentially "a completely different game."

"We had the opportunity to release the game for Apple Arcade, and instead of just making a few small adjustments for the new platform, we decided to take this opportunity to rebuild the game from the ground up," he added at the time.

Yet, despite spending years tweaking and tinkering with the project to bring it to market, Platinum is now preparing to vanquish World of Demons to the great beyond.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key artwork for World of Demons featuring a stylised samurai
Business
PlatinumGames is erasing its Apple Arcade exclusive World of Demons from existencePlatinumGames is erasing its Apple Arcade exclusive World of Demons from existence
byChris Kerr
Jan 5, 2024
2 Min Read
Football Manager 2024 artwork showing two football players celebrating
Business
Football Manager hits 6 million players for second consecutive yearFootball Manager hits 6 million players for second consecutive year
byChris Kerr
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023