A group of former Q-Games developers have reunited to establish new Kyoto-based indie studio, Denkiworks.

The nascent studio was formed by Liam Edwards, Taku Arioka, and Jan de Graaf, three of the developers behind Pixeljunk Scrappers. Prior to reuniting under the Denkiworks banner, Edwards left Q-Games to direct Cursed to Golf at Chuhai Labs.

Denkiworks has already started work on its debut title, codenamed Project Tanuki, which is being developed in Unity.

The trio decided to regroup in Kyoto, where they met in 2018 during their stint at Q-Games, to create new indie titles with a "unique feel and East meets West perspective."

“We are so excited to finally reveal Denkiworks. We’ve been hard at work on our first title, inspired by our experiences of life in Japan, coming from an expat and native perspective," said Liam Edwards.

"It’s essentially a love letter to this country and its beautiful culture. We all have an idealised vision of what Japan is, especially its stunning countryside, popularised in art and media over centuries. Project Tanuki will be our take on that."

Arioka admitted that forming Denkiworks represents a risk for the trio, but said the move will ensure they have complete creative freedom.

“It's been so stimulating to collaborate with Liam and Jan again, and work on the new project has been progressing so well already. We cannot wait to reveal it to the world," they added.



Denkiworks will officially unveil its debut project at a "future date."