People Can Fly acquires Polish VR studio Incuvo

Outriders developer People Can Fly (PCF) has acquired Polish VR studio Incuvo for an undisclosed fee.

Incuvo has previously worked with Bloober Team on the VR editions of Blair Witch and Layers of Fear, and will now help People Can Fly realize its own VR projects.

"We welcome Incuvo into the PCF family. We are closing our first year as a public company on a high note and are expanding the Group's competencies in a new, prospective field," said People Can Fly chief exec, Sebastian Wojciechowski.

"While cooperating with Incuvo, we became convinced that they're a partner worth investing in, also in the context of growing variety in PCF's portfolio."

People Can Fly explained Incuvo will operate as an independent entity moving forward, and will be given the freedom to work with other studios in addition to developing People Can Fly projects.

Within the People Can Fly group, Incuvo is expected to work closely with PCF Chicago, which prevously developed its own VR title, The Brookhaven Experiment.

