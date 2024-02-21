Update (2/21/24): In its official newsletter, Xbox revealed Sea of Thieves will launch April 30 on PlayStation 5. Hi-Fi Rush's PS5 date on March 19 was also officially confimed.

Additionally, Pentiment an Grounded will also release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 the same day as their respective Nintendo Switch dates.

In the case of Grounded and Sea of Thieves, there'll be cross-play supported across all systems.

Original story: Obsidian Entertainment's Pentiment will be the first new Xbox game to release on Nintendo Switch, and it's coming out tomorrow, February 22.

Nintendo's new partner-focused showcase revealed two Xbox games coming to the Switch. Along with Pentiment, Obsidian's Grounded will release on the console on April 16.

Last week, Microsoft announced they are releasing four games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The Verge later determined that the quartet would consist of Grounded, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Hi-Fi Rush.

Following the Direct, Bethesda's Latin America YouTube preemptively revealed Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PlayStation 5 on March 18. It's unclear if a Switch version is also happening.

Ironically, Rare is running a tight ship on Sea of Thieves news. So far, there've been no leaks about what console the multiplayer pirate game will sail to next.

During the Xbox event, gaming head Phil Spencer said half the games were chosen for being "community-driven." The other two weren't really meant as exclusives, he continued, and have reached their "full potential" on Xbox and PC.

Spencer said this wouldn't be a big change to Xbox. But given the secrecy and how it's all been handled, it does feel like Microsoft wasn't fully prepared to reveal its plans just yet.