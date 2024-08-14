Payload Studios is laying off 25 percent of its workforce

TerraTech developer Payload Studios has laid off 25 percent of its workforce. Payload CEO and founder Russ Clarke confirmed the news on Linkedin and said the cuts are a result of the "struggles affecting wider games industry."

"We tried very hard to avoid this, and I won't pretend that we got everything right over the last few years—but ultimately the games market has been very tough in recent times, and shows little sign of getting easier. Small independents like us have no protection from this, other than 'nailing it' every time, which is much easier said than done," said Clarke.

"Payload will carry on, and bounce back from this, I firmly believe; but it's a hard road and it will stay hard for a good while longer."

He added that TerraTech and spin-off TerraTech Worlds will be "maintained and developed without interruption," and implored studios with vacancies to consider those impacted by the layoffs.

"We wish the best to those amazing co-workers with whom we have shared this incredible journey, but must now regretfully part ways," he continued.

Layoffs and studio closures have become a mainstay in 2024. Thousands of developers across the industry have lost their jobs since the turn of the year–including many at major companies like Embracer, Microsoft, Sony, Meta, Take-Two, EA, and more.