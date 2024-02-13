Sponsored By

Playdate is manufactured in Malaysia but has, until now, been unavailable for purchase in the country.

Chris Kerr

February 13, 2024

1 Min Read
The Playdate on a purple background
Image via Panic

Panic has finally caught up on Playdate pre-orders after more than two years. The company said it achieved the milestone after "a lot of hard work and logistics," and announced that a limited number of Playdates are currently available for purchase online.

To avoid the creation of a similar pre-order backlog, Panic will now notify the public when Playdates are in-stock and ready to ship. Customers can still order the console when it's out of stock, but their order won't ship until a new batch of hardware is ready and waiting.

Playdates are currently manufactured in Malaysia, but fans in the country have so far been unable to purchase the device. That's finally about to change. Panic has announced it's expanding its shipping options to include a plethora of additional countries including Malaysia.

The full list of new countries includes Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Panic first opened Playdate pre-orders in July 2021 and sold an initial batch of 20,000 consoles in just 20 minutes. The handheld beat expectations after topping 53,000 sales in its first year and has now sold and shipped over 70,000 units worldwide.

Related:Panic says it's time for Playdate developers to take center stage

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

