Online bans in Minecraft will soon be applicable to private servers

Miner offences.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 24, 2022
A screenshot of a sunset in Minecraft

The latest Minecraft update alters how bans work to let developer Mojang block offending players from all forms of online play.

As detailed in the Minecraft 1.19.1 pre-release notes, Mojang will introduce new rules for reported players that allows them to be banned from both online play and Realms (Minecraft's name for personal and private severs) after moderator review.

Banned players will see a notice screen on startup informing them of the situation, including details on why they were banned and how long the restrictions will remain in place.

The changes will come into effect when the upcoming patch is officially rolled out on June 28, 2022.

