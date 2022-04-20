informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

One More Game nets $22 million to create debut title Spellcraft

The studio was formed in 2019 by a group of veteran Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Guild Wars devs.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 20, 2022
One_More_Game_Header.png

Fledgling studio One More Game has raised $22 million in Series A funding to create its debut title, Spellcraft.

One More Game was formed by a group of veteran Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Guild Wars developers. Its first project, Spellcraft, is being pitched as an "online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new genre."

The funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with backing from Griffin Gaming Partners and Andreessen Horowitz.

Formed in 2019, One More Game explained it has been leveraging an "alpha-driven development approach" to develop Spellcraft, allowing it to rapidly iterate on gameplay with feedback from real players.

The work-in-progress title has been operating as a live service with regular playtests for a small group of players since late 2020, and One More Game hopes to launch an expanded playtest soon.

One More Game co-founder and CEO, Patrick Wyatt, described the opportunity to create a studio and game from the group up as "energizing."

"We’re heartened to have such a distinguished and supportive team of investors who have put their faith in our team, the potential of Spellcraft, and our vision for future titles," he added.

Latest Jobs

The Coalition

Vancouver, British Columbia
04.15.22
QA Director

Microsoft

Redmond, Washington
04.14.22
Design Director

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos (remote optional), California
04.14.22
Sr. Technical Animator

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Remote OR Amsterdam, Netherlands
04.14.22
Core Engine Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more