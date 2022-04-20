One More Game nets $22 million to create debut title Spellcraft

Fledgling studio One More Game has raised $22 million in Series A funding to create its debut title, Spellcraft.

One More Game was formed by a group of veteran Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Guild Wars developers. Its first project, Spellcraft, is being pitched as an "online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new genre."

The funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with backing from Griffin Gaming Partners and Andreessen Horowitz.

Formed in 2019, One More Game explained it has been leveraging an "alpha-driven development approach" to develop Spellcraft, allowing it to rapidly iterate on gameplay with feedback from real players.

The work-in-progress title has been operating as a live service with regular playtests for a small group of players since late 2020, and One More Game hopes to launch an expanded playtest soon.

One More Game co-founder and CEO, Patrick Wyatt, described the opportunity to create a studio and game from the group up as "energizing."

"We’re heartened to have such a distinguished and supportive team of investors who have put their faith in our team, the potential of Spellcraft, and our vision for future titles," he added.