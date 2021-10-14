informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Omdia Analysis: Which countries make the most revenue from esports?

What countries are making the most revenue in the world of esports right now?
Dom Tait
Contributor
October 14, 2021
Image by Florian Olivo via Unsplash

Datapoint of the Week is a recurring Game Developer series made possible by our sibling company and global research leader Omdia.

What’s the largest market for esports revenue in the world? The question has had three different answers in the past five years, but which countries will drive the esports ecosystem to 2025?

China is the global leader in esports revenue, followed by the US and South Korea. Tencent drives China’s sprawling esports ecosystem and its strategy is global, with a “World Connected” initiative aimed at squaring the circle between esports and sports. 

Though the five top countries took up 73% of global esports revenue in 2020, this will fall to 69% in 2025 as other countries begin to catch up buoyed by the ubiquity of fast internet.

image.png

For more data on what countries are pulling in the most esports revenue, click here.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more