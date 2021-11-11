informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Gamasutra to Game Developer link redirects are currently experiencing issues. We're working to restore them ASAP!
PreviousNext
News

Omdia Analysis: Just how many games have been sold on Nintendo Switch?

We'll give you a hint, you need a comma to write down the number.
Steve Bailey
Contributor
November 11, 2021

Datapoint of the Week is a recurring Game Developer series made possible by our sibling company and global research leader Omdia.

With some 5,000 games and counting having been released for download on Nintendo’s Switch store – a record release slate, for a console – the need for more channels of discovery on digital stores just keeps growing.

The topic of discoverability remains critical for consoles because they have to be able to demonstrate value to content partners. Primarily, they do this via an installed base of hardware, representing an audience of potential users. But with digital and connectivity increasingly facilitating so much game-related content, what’s the point of releasing your game onto a platform if it just gets lost in the crowd?

image.png

For more data on Nintendo Switch Sales, be sure to read Omdia's full report. 

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more