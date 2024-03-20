Obsidian Entertainment's 2010 game Alpha Protocol has returned from the dead. As of today, the RPG is available on GOG after being delisted five years ago.

GOG's announcement notes the game has returned in full form: not only is it playable on modern PCs, it has a licensed soundtrack and full controller support.

What's more, the game is on sale for $18 (or the regional equivalent) from now until April 3.

Alpha Protocol saw mixed reviews on release and became a cult classic in the years since. Obsidian had plans for a sequel, but publisher Sega nixed those plans due to its poor sales.

Expired music licenses led to its delisting in June 2019. As it stands, GOG is the only way to play the game currently, and it's unclear if this means the game will release on digital console stores in backwards compatible form.

What made (and still makes) Alpha Protocol so special?

Most western RPGs put players in the boots of a soldier or adventurer of some kind. Alpha Protocol's claim to fame was being an espionage-RPG in the vein of Jason Bourne or James Bond.

At the time, it was a novel idea, especially as action-RPGs were still getting off the ground. More than anything, it was the role-playing elements that truly engrossed critics and players.

It helps that Obsidian has been seen as a generally solid developer whose ambition sometimes exceeds its reach. That kind of good will goes a long way, particularly for a company with such a strong back catalog.

Who's to thank for Alpha Protocol's return? Obsidian has been owned by Microsoft for nearly six years, but the game's status on GOG rather than the Xbox Store throws either company's involvement into question.

Game Developer has reached out to Microsoft for comment, and will update when a response is given. In 2017, Obsidian looked back on Alpha Protocol and the corners it had to cut during development, which you can read here.