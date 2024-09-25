Sponsored By

Obituary: Shukuo Ishikawa, ex-Bandai Namco president, passes away at age 69

During his tenure at Bandai Namco, Ishikawa created the 1988 arcade game Gator Panic and helped the company recover from its financial struggles in the late 2000s.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 25, 2024

1 Min Read
Photo of the late Bandai Namco president Shukuo Ishikawa.
Image via NicoVideo.

Shukuo Ishikawa, a former president for Bandai Namco in the late 2000s, passed away at 69 years old on September 9. Per Oricon News, the developer released a statement explaining it chose to wait until after his private funeral to reveal his death.

"We are deeply grateful for the support and kindness shown to him during his lifetime," wrote Bandai Namco. "The wake and funeral were held privately with close relatives...and we kindly decline any floral tributes, offerings, condolences, or visits."

Born April 15, 1955, Ishikawa joined Namco (pre-Bandai merger) in 1978. He worked several positions at the developer, including managing director for research and production. In 1988, he created the arcade game Gator Panic.

At Namco, he served as an executive producer on several games, including the original Soul Calibur, Xenosaga (Episodes I and III), and multiple Tales entries.

After Bandai and Namco merged in 2005, Ishikawa became president of its games division. By 2009, he was appointed president of Bandai Namco Holdings, a position he held until becoming chairman in 2018. He fully stepped down from the company the following year.

Ishikawa is also credited with Bandai Namco's "IP Axis Strategy," which emphasized speed and innovation. The plan was made in response to the company's post-merger struggles in the late 2000s, and is said to have "significantly improved" Bandai Namco's performance since then.

According to Bandai Namco, there are plans to hold a public memorial service for Ishikawa at a later date.

Read more about:

Obituaries

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2023's Vampire Survivors.
Business
Poncle launches publishing arm for third-party developersPoncle launches publishing arm for third-party developers
byJustin Carter
Sep 27, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2018's The Crew 2.
Business
CA law forces companies to admit digital media is licensed, not boughtCA law forces companies to admit digital media is licensed, not bought
byJustin Carter
Sep 27, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Petals preludes Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a simple photo modeHow Petals became a prelude to Texas Chainsaw Massacre through a simple photo mode
byHolly Green
Sep 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read