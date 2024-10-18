Sponsored By

Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50

Best known as "Mynki," Brennan provided art for Warframe, Dark Sector, and The Darkness II during his 14-year tenure at Digital Extremes.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 18, 2024

Headshot of the late Digital Extremes artist Mike "Mynki" Brennan.
Image via Instagram.

Mike "Mynki" Brennan, an artist at Warframe developer Digital Extremes, passed away from cancer on October 15 at 50 years old.

According to his obituary, Brennan joined Digital Extremes right out of college as a general artist in 2001. Over the years, he made character and UI art for the studio's shooters Dark Sector and The Darkness II, plus its contract work BioShock 2.

Come 2012, Brennan was part of the initial team that formed the art style and direction for Warframe. As the obit notes, his "truly weird, wonderful creatures and worlds" helped make the online shooter into a successful, 11-year giant for the studio.

In 2016, Brennan left Digital Extremes to pursue his own ventures, including illustrating two covers for Hardcore Gaming. His art style was said to be influenced by Studio Ghibli fiilms, plus artists Katsuya Terada, Takayuki Takeya, and Moebius.

His family eulogized him as a "brilliant, humble artist with a gentle and kind soul. [...] He had a quiet resolve which allowed him to valiantly fight a battle against cancer for the past several years."

Digital Extremes also eulogized him, calling him "a dear friend, colleague, and pioneer of Warframe."

"His time at the studio as art director had a profound impact on our game," it continued. "In the immediate future, Digital Extremes will be planning the first of many tributes on its scheduled October 25 devstream. Thank you, Mynki."

After Brennan's cremation, his family will hold a small, private gathering at a later date.

