Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64

Dodson's decades-long career included voice work for the Ghostrunner, Bendy, and Nancy Drew franchises.

Justin Carter

March 4, 2024

Actor Mark Dodson at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration.
Image via Funko/Lucasfilm.

Mark Dodson, a voice actor across video games, TV, and film, died from a heart attack over the weekend. He was 64.

Per TMZ, Dodson was attending Horror Con in Indiana on Saturday, where he's said to have had a heart attack while sleeping.

"Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world," wrote his talent agent Stellar Appearances. "[He]...added his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched."

Dodson's voice acting career in games includes the Ghostrunner series as Adam Hamada and Barnabas in the Grim Dawn series. He also provided voices for Anamoly 2, various Nancy Drew titles, and Painkiller: Hell & Damnation.

Paul Crawford, creator of the Bendy games, gave his own condolences. Dodson previously voiced Nathan Arch in 2022's Bendy & the Dark Revival.

"Mr. Dodson had an amazing career, and I am honored he took part in our game," wrote Crawford. "Thank you, Mark."

Outside of games, Dodson is best known as the voice of Mogwai in Gremlins and Star Wars' Salacious B. Crumb. He returned to voice several Gremlins in that film's sequel, and reprised Crumb for 2022's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Dodson is survived by his daughter Ciara and his grandchildren. Ciara, speaking to TMZ, said he "never ceased making me proud."

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

