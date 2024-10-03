Sponsored By

Obituary: LucasArts artist Ti-Ning Kwa has passed away

Kwa provided art and model work for The Sims sequels and their expansions and Tribes 2 before pivoting to making award-winning, high-end luxury eyewear.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 3, 2024

Screenshot of the late game artist Ti-Ning Kwa in a 2015 interview.
Image via the Kwa family.

Ti-Ning Kwa, a 3D artist who previously worked at LucasArts and Sims developer Maxis, passed away last week, according to an email from his former coworker Gaurav Mathur.

Per Mathur and Kwa's family, Kwa got his start in games at Dynamix, where he provided artwork for 1998's Starsiege Tribes and 2001's Tribes 2. When the studio went defunct that year, he and other Tribes team members went over to LucasArts.

There, he did concept and world art for Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds and Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles. In 2003, he left LucasArts for There Inc., where he did art for its short-lived, titular MMO.

In 2004, Kwa settled down at EA subsidiary Maxis. Beginning with 2004's The Urbz: Sims in the City, he provided character and object model work for mainline entries Maxis' life simulation series, from their base games to various add-ons and expansions.

Per his MobyGames profile, Kwa's most recent game contribution was character models for The Sims 4's "Moschino Stuff" pack.

Outside of games, Kwa was involved in the fashion scene, and in 2011, co-founded the high-end luxury eyewear brand Rigards with Jean-Marc Virard.

Kwa's work won several awards, including the Red Dot Design award in 2018 and 2022. One of his designs was featured in an episode of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop series.

According to Kwa's family, he was preparing for a fashion show in Japan later this month prior to his passing.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

