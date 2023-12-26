Sponsored By

Obituary: Kamar de los Reyes, Call of Duty actor, has died at age 56Obituary: Kamar de los Reyes, Call of Duty actor, dead at age 56

The 56-year-old actor of TV and film portrayed Call of Duty Raul Menendez in the Black Ops sub-series.

Justin Carter

December 26, 2023

1 Min Read
Headshot of the late actor Kamar de los Reyes.
Image via IMDB/Wes Klain.

At a Glance

  • Reyes portrayed Raul Menendez in three Call of Duty game and previously called it one of his favorite projects to work on.

Actor Kamar de los Reyes passed away on Christmas Eve, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Per the outlet, he was 56 years old and had a "brief battle" with cancer.

Born November 8, 1967, the Puero Rican actor played Raul Menendez in Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Before its release in 2012, he called the role "one of the most amazing projects I’ve ever been a part of."

He would go on to reprise the role in 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops IV and Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2022.

Outside of games, Reyes was best known for playing Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. He also appeared throughout shows and films like All American, Sleepy Hollow, and The Gifted.

THR reports that Reyes' two post-humous roles will be in Washington Black on Hulu and Marvel's upcoming Daredevil show.

Read more about:

Obituaries

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of the late actor Kamar de los Reyes.
Business
Obituary: Kamar de los Reyes, Call of Duty actor, has died at age 56Obituary: Kamar de los Reyes, Call of Duty actor, dead at age 56
byJustin Carter
Dec 26, 2023
1 Min Read
Michael, Franklin, and Trevor from Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V.
Business
New Rockstar leak reveals GTA code, canceled studio projectsNew Rockstar leak reveals GTA code, canceled studio projects
byJustin Carter
Dec 26, 2023
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023