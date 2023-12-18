James McCaffrey, a longtime voice actor known for his numerous roles in games made by Alan Wake II developer Remedy Entertainment, died at 65 years old over the weekend.

News first broke via actor Kevin Dillon and was later corroborated by TMZ. Per the outlet, he passed following a yearslong battle with multiple myeloma.

Born 1958, McCaffrey was a TV and film actor best known for roles in dramas such as FX's Rescue Me and Fox's New York Undercover. He also appeared in USA's Suits and the 2003 film American Splendor.

He made his video game debut with 2001's Max Payne from Remedy as the title character. McCaffrey reprised the role for the 2003 sequel and 2012's Max Payne 3, which was solely developed by Rockstar.

Outside of the Max Payne games, he did additional voice work for Midway Austin's Area 51 and Eden Games' 2008 Alone in the Dark reboot.

McCaffrey's primary game roles would continue to be with Remedy. He played Tom Payne and Alex Casey in Alan Wake and Zachariah Trench for 2019's Control.

Alan Wake II is his final role, where he reprised the part of Casey. This is the second Remedy actor to have passed this year, with the first being Lance Reddick.

On Twitter, Remedy gave its condolences to McCaffrey's family, calling the actor "our beloved friend and collaborator. [...] His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community."