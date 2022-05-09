informa
Obituary: Indie publisher founder Nick Alfieri has died

Nick Alfieri, founder and CEO of independent game publishers Digerati and Big Sugar, has died.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
May 09, 2022
Independent games publishers Digerati and Big Sugar have announced that Nick Alfieri, founder and CEO of both companies, died late last week.

Calling Alfieri's passing "unexpected," the statement provided by the two companies described it as a painful loss, and that his colleagues are beyond devastated at the news. Friends and colleagues on social media echoed these sentiments, praising his enthusiasm and collaborative attitude. Developers who signed games with his companies were thankful for his efforts to shepherd their games to release. 

Big Sugar and Digerati have published a number of unique games, including a virtual reality entry in the Sam & Max franchise: Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual.

Other notable games from these two companies include Glee Cheese Studios' A Musical Story and Ludomotion's Unexplored 2.

Alfieri is survived by his wife and young daughter. 

