Ansell co-made the original Warhammer and lead Games Workshop's decades-long focus on it and its spiritual sequel, Warhammer 40K.

Justin Carter

January 3, 2024

Headshot of Warhammer co-creator Bryan Ansell.
Image via Ansell's Instagram.

  • Ansell helped Games Workshop through its early years and turned the Warhammer series into one of tabletop's biggest brands.

Bryan Ansell, who co-created the popular miniature game franchise Warhammer, died on December 30 at 68. In an Instagram post written by his wife Diane, she notes he "passed peacefully at home."

Born October 11, 1955, Ansell founded and designed Asgard Miniatures in the 1970s. In 1983, he teamed with Games Workshop's Rick Priestley and Richard Halliwell to release Warhammer Fantasy Battle.

The original Warhammer led to a larger franchise boom that Ansell helped spearhead as Games Workshop's managing director. By 1991, he had the company prioritize Warhammer and the spiritual sequel Warhammer 40,000.

Ansell later departed the company to focus on Wargames Foundry, which made historical miniatures.

While Warhammer 40,000 has been Games Workshop's most prominent product, the original Warhammer has seen numerous expansions and new editions over the decades. Later this year, the setting will continue with Warhammer: The Old World.

Video games based on the Warhammer license include 2022's Total War: Warhammer III from Creative Assembly.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

