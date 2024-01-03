Bryan Ansell, who co-created the popular miniature game franchise Warhammer, died on December 30 at 68. In an Instagram post written by his wife Diane, she notes he "passed peacefully at home."

Born October 11, 1955, Ansell founded and designed Asgard Miniatures in the 1970s. In 1983, he teamed with Games Workshop's Rick Priestley and Richard Halliwell to release Warhammer Fantasy Battle.

The original Warhammer led to a larger franchise boom that Ansell helped spearhead as Games Workshop's managing director. By 1991, he had the company prioritize Warhammer and the spiritual sequel Warhammer 40,000.

Ansell later departed the company to focus on Wargames Foundry, which made historical miniatures.

While Warhammer 40,000 has been Games Workshop's most prominent product, the original Warhammer has seen numerous expansions and new editions over the decades. Later this year, the setting will continue with Warhammer: The Old World.

Video games based on the Warhammer license include 2022's Total War: Warhammer III from Creative Assembly.