Obituary: Atsuko Tanaka, game and anime voice actor, dies at age 61

Tanaka's many voice acting roles for games includes Nier: Replicant, the Bayonetta games, and Dragon Age II.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 20, 2024

Voice actor Atsuko Tanaka at a press event for the 2017 Ghost in the Shell movie.
Image via IMDB.

Voice actor Atsuko Tanaka has passed away at the age of 61 years old. Per her son Hikaru, she died of an undisclosed illness she'd been battling for the past year.

"Including her year-long battle with illness, I think she lived a life that was typical of Tanaka," he wrote in a translated obituary. "Serious, dignified, and a little playful. I am truly happy to have such a proud mother."

Born November 14, 1962, Tanaka was best known for voicing Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell franchise. Much of her voicework career was in anime including Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Lupin III, and Queen's Blade.

Game-wise, she did the Japanese voice for Bayonetta in PlatinumGames' titular series. She's also been in franchises like Nier (as Kaine), Yakuza (Reina), and Devil May Cry (Trish), and was Lara Croft's Japanese voice for several Tomb Raider titles.

Several franchises Tanaka was attached to wrote eulogies of their own following her passing. Ghost in the Shell's Twitter said she imbued Kusanagi "with a presence that is both quiet and powerful and full of charm."

"I had a great time playing the role of Kaine in Nier Replicant," reads Nier's Twitter account. "We sincerely pray for the repose of your soul."

Finally, from the recent anime Frieren: "We would like to once again express our gratitude for your appearance in Funeral Parlor Frieren and your performance, and we offer our heartfelt condolences."

