Sponsored By

Obituary: Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball creator, has passed away at age 68

Toriyama's reach goes beyond Dragon Ball and Dragon Quest, and his works were beloved across mediums and the world at large.

Justin Carter

March 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z.
Image via Toei Animation.

Akira Toriyama, a longtime manga creator and artist across mulitple mediums, has died at 68 years old. Per production company Bird Studio, he passed in early March from an acute subdermal hematoma.

"We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness and kindness during his lifetime," wrote Bird.

Bird went on to request that no one send flowers or condolence gifts, or even visit the Toriyama family at this moment. A public gathering for the late artist has yet to be decided.

Born April 5, 1955, Toriyama's most well-known work is the Dragon Ball series. The manga, which started in 1984, spawned numerous sequels and a multimedia franchise that included video games, some of which he was involved in the development of.

Even before that point, Toriyama was recruited by his editor Kazuhiko Torishima as a character designer on Square Enix's Dragon Quest. He'd become a fixture of the franchise, and also designed characters for other Square RPGs such as Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon.

Beyond Dragon Ball, other Toriyama works such as Dr. Slump and Sand Land have become multimedia franchises in their own right. A Sand Land video game is releasing in April.

Toriyama's global reach was such that his influence can be found in almost all modern entertainment. There's a little bit of Dragon Ball in all shonen manga and anime, to say nothing of it in non-DB games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

"The history of Dragon Quest goes hand-in-hand with Toriyama's designs," wrote series creator Yuji Horii. "He and [composer] Koichi Sugiyama were companions who worked on Dragon Quest with me for a long time."

"I don't know what more to say. This is truly, truly unfortunate."

Toriyama's final works include the Sand Land game and this year's Dragon Ball Z Daima anime. He's survived by his wife Yoshimi Katō, daughter Kikka, and son Sasuke.

Read more about:

Obituaries

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the guessing game Wordle.
Business
New York Times issues DMCA on 'hundreds' of Wordle-alikes and clonesNew York Times issues DMCA on 'hundreds' of Wordle-alikes and clones
byJustin Carter
Mar 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for Adult Swim Games.
Business
Adult Swim Games' entire library may get delisted by MayAdult Swim Games' entire library may get delisted by May
byJustin Carter
Mar 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
The Lessons Learned From Palworld’s Success
Featured Blog | The Lessons Learned From Palworld’s Success

Mar 8, 2024

Audio
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024