informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

NPD, long-trusted game analytics source, rebrands as Circana following IRI merger

With NPD and IRI's merger now complete, the two companies have rebranded to Circana to become a leading provider on data, analytics, and technology.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 07, 2023
Logo for the new market analytics firm Circana.

Following its merger with Information Resources Inc. (IRI), industry analyst the NPD Group has rebranded completely to Circana

The merger between NPD and IRI was completed in mid-2022, and Circana aims to become "the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior."

NPD is often cited as a source for sales across multiple industries, including video games. It regularly provides sales estimates and reports covering game copies sold, mobile game spending, and console hardware.

Meanwhile, IRI is said to have the largest information of data related to consumer purchasing, loyalty, and social media. Circana will use both companies' expertise to track millions of products across thousands of categories, and advise "almost 7,000 brands and retailers worldwide."

Kirk Perry, CEO of Circana, said the company was "undeniably best positioned to advise the world’s leading brands and retailers across almost every industry on how to identify opportunity, ignite innovation and grow well into the future.”

Culture

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more