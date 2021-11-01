informa
Nintendo to close sales offices in Redwood City and Toronto

100 employees will reportedly be laid off as a result of the move.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 01, 2021

Nintendo of America is closing two sales offices in Toronto and Redwood City.

In a statement handed to Kotaku, the company confirmed it would be shutting down "small satellite offices" in those locations and moving some workers to its headquarters in Redmond and Vancouver.

"Nintendo of America headquarters are in Redmond, WA, and Vancouver, BC. We are moving more of our employees and operations into those headquarters and will be closing small satellite offices in Toronto, ON, and Redwood City, CA, over time," said Nintendo.

"Devon Pritchard, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and Publisher Relations for Nintendo of America, will assume interim leadership of Sales, Marketing and Communications following the departure of Nick Chavez. Ms. Pritchard will oversee strategy and execution of sales, marketing and communications across the U.S. and Canada."

Anonymous sources previously told Kotaku that around 100 employees would be laid off as a result of the move. 

Despite confirming the news, Nintendo didn't explain how many employees will be relocated or what prompted the decision.

