informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Nintendo takes WiiU games Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon 1 offline

The original Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are offline as Nintendo addresses their security exploits.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 03, 2023
Cover art for Nintendo's Mario Kart 8.

Both the original Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo WiiU have been temporarily taken offline by Nintendo. 

The developer's website plainly states that "urgent maintenance [is] required to fix a vulnerability related to online play." At time of writing, Nintendo hasn't provided a window for when the issue will be resolved. 

In the case of Splatoon 1, this is particularly notable since the WiiU is currently the only way to play the colorful shooter. Mario Kart 8 was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and recently released new DLC.

OatmealDome, a developer for Nintendo-specific emulation, speculated that the vulnerability issue in question is ENLBufferPwn. The exploit would allow someone to take over another player's console just by playing a multiplayer game with them. 

Nintendo was informed of the vulnerability in 2021, and towards the end of 2022, released an update to Nintendo 3DS and WiiU to fix that exploit. At the time, the updated games included Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 7.

Whether or not that specific exploit is the culprit, it was noted at the time (and by OatmealDome now) that neither Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 had received similar update, despite it reportedly being known how vulnerable both games were.

Console

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more