Nintendo is slimming down Switch boxes to ship more consoles

With a slimmer box size, Nintendo hopes to ship more of the Nintendo Switch and meet demand for the remainder of the year.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 18, 2022
Packaging for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo Switch boxes are about to become slimmer, according to Nikkei. The boxes for Nintendo's handheld/home console hybrid are said to receive a 20 percent reduction in size later this month. 

The reduction of box size is being done in an effort to increase global supply of the Switch console. Nintendo's hopes is that as more Switch systems are shipped, the company hopes sales will "gradually improve" and reach 21 million units sold by March 2023.

"We expect procurement to gradually improve from late summer towards autumn," wrote Nintendo at the time. "In preparation for the holiday season, we will leverage appropriate means of shipment, and work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in every region." 

Earlier in August, Nintendo released its fiscal report for the second quarter of 2022. Sales for the entire family of Nintendo Switch consoles declined by 23 percent compared to 2021, helped by a lack of third-party titles and a semiconductor shortage that's hit all three console makers. President Joe Biden only recently boosted production of semiconductors in the United States.

In addition to shipping more Switch systems, Nintendo is relying on future 2022 releases, such as November's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, to boost sales. 

