Nintendo's premium online service, Nintendo Switch Online, now has over 32 million members.

The latest figure was wheeled out during a recent corporate briefing, and means the service has added around 6 million users over the past year -- with Nintendo touting 26 million members back in September 2020.

Nintendo claims it continued to attract subscribers by enhancing and adding services, including Game Trial events and member-exclusive titles.

The company has pledged to keep improving both Nintendo Switch Online and the recently announced Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to "provide services that satisfy consumers."

During its most recent fiscal report, Nintendo revealed the Switch has passed 92 million lifetime sales, but noted that hardware sales have declined by 34 percent year-on-year.