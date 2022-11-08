Nintendo praised the performance of key software such as Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports in its latest financials, but is still feeling the impact of hardware component shortages.

As reported in the company's fiscal results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, consolidated net sales increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to 656.9 billion yen ($4.49 billion), while profit increased by 34.1 percent to 230.5 billion yen ($1.57 billion) over the same period.

According to Nintendo, that performance was the result of the "good start" made by titles such as Splatoon 3, which has sold 7.9 million units since launching on September 3, 2022.

The Japanese company also heaped praise on other releases including Nintendo Switch Sports (6.15 million units), Mario Strikers: Battle League (2.17 million units), and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (1.72 million units).

"Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million-seller titles during this period to 15, including titles from these other software publishers," noted the company. "As a result of these factors, total software sales grew by 1.6 percent year-on-year to 95.41 million units."

Hardware sales, however, decreased by 19.2 percent year-on-year to 6.68 million units due to factors including a shortage of semiconductor and other component supplies, taking lifetime Nintendo Switch sales to 114.33 million units.

Although Nintendo claims those supply issues have gradually improved, it is still feeling the impact of the shortages and as a result has reduced its full-year hardware sales forecast to 19 million units from 21 million units.

"While there is a gradual improvement in semiconductor and other component supplies and a recovery trend in hardware manufacturing for Nintendo Switch, taking into consideration production and sales performances thus far, we have modified the Nintendo Switch hardware sales units forecast for the fiscal year," explained the company.

"By continually working to front-load production and selecting appropriate transportation methods in preparation for the holiday season, we will work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers around the world."

Turning to Nintendo's digital business, the company said that digital software "sold well" over the past six months, and that Nintendo Switch Online sales also increased to help push digital sales to 187.8 billion yen – an increase of 30.2 percent year-on-year.

Based on its current performance and a reevaluation of assumed exchanged rates, Nintendo has upwardly revised its full-year forecast and now expects to see net sales of 1.65 trillion yen and profit of 400 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2023.