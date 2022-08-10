Nintendo of America receives another labor complaint

Nintendo of America has received a second complaint in regards to its workplace. Axios reports that the National Labor Relations Board received an anonymous complaint from an employee of the US office of the games publisher.

In April 2022, an anonymous Nintendo employee filed a complaint with the NLRB against both Nintendo of America and Aston Carter, who handles contract hires, including positions for game testers and customer service. The four allegations included coercive actions and statements, though did not disclose specific events.

Contract workers lack the benefits of full-time employees, and as a result, can have their contracts cut short or benefits reduced. Even with these reductions, contract workers may still be required to continue heavy work hours at their companies.

This new complaint was filed on August 7, and like the first one, lists Carter and Nintendo of America as joint employers. Further, it continues that NoA formed "coercive rules" against a worker for engaging in "protected activity" with other employees. The activities listed involve "retaliation, discharge, and discipline."

Allegations such as these are typically in relation to the discussion of working conditions or forming a union. Shortly after the first complaint in April, numerous contractors for Nintendo of America were reported as feeling "exploited" by the publisher.

When Game Developer reached out to Nintendo regarding the initial complaint, a spokesperson alleged that the company was unaware of a union, and that the contractor's firing was simply because of disclosing confidential information.



"Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB," it said in April. "Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all our employees and contractors. We take matters of employment very seriously."



At time of writing, Nintendo has not provided a statement regarding the second workplace complaint.