Nintendo Live event canceled following threats against staff

Nintendo's upcoming live event that was planned for early 2024 in Tokyo, Japan has been canceled by the developer. A press release translated by Japanese game news translator Genki reveals the cancellation was brought on in part by threats made against both Nintendo staff and attendees.

"The event was canceled because it was decided that the customer's safety could not be fully secured," Nintendo explained. A similar reason was given for postponing the Splatoon Koshien tournament for Splatoon 3 meant to run on December 16: "Customer safety could not be fully secured. [...] We have decided to postpone the event."

Originally planned for January 20 and 21, 2024, Nintendo Live functions as the developer's own personal Comic-Con. Tournaments for multiplayer games like Splatoon 3 are held at the event, along with photo ops and live stage performances.

Further Nintendo live events postponed

As a further result of this cancellation, esports events for Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that were also meant for 2024 have been postponed. Nintendo confirmed it'll update audiences on when these tournaments will take place at a later time.

Nintendo Live also had its first showing in America at PAX West this past August. Presently, it's unclear if future US events were planned and how this may affect those prospects.