Nintendo has apologized to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players for the performance issues currently plaguing both titles.

The latest entries in the Pokémon series launched for the Nintendo Switch less than two weeks ago, selling over 10 million copies in record time.

Despite hitting the ground running as far as sales are concerned, both titles received heavy criticism for performing well below expectations—with players documenting a range of issues including Pokémon spawning inside environments, texture pop-ins, and staggering frame rate drops.

Now, in an FAQ detailing how players can update Scarlet and Violet when the next patch drops on December 2, 2022, Nintendo has issued an apology to players who've been forced to wrangle with those issues in a bid to catch 'em all.

"We are thankful that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are being played by so many consumers, but we are also aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance," wrote the company.

"Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously, and are working on improvements to the games."

As for what fixes and updates the patch will usher in when it's rolled out, Nintendo notes that players will be able to enjoy Ranked Battles from the Battle Stadium, and said that an issue has been fixed that caused the music to play incorrectly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion on the Victory Road path.

The company added that "various other issues have also been fixed," but neglected to list specifics.