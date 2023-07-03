Nintendo ends Japan's extended warranty service for Switch systems

Barely over a full year after it launched, Nintendo's Japan-only Wide Care warranty service is coming to an end.

Perfectly Nintendo first spotted the announcement on the developer's Japanese site, confirming that the service will be retired on August 31, after which it will no longer be possible to subscribe or renew a membership. After July 14, current subscribers will be unable to make any changes to their present plan.

A reason was not given for the sudden closure, and it's currently unknown if Nintendo will offer a replacement service or extend the warranty of Switch systems past its initial 12-month period.

Originally launched in July 2022, Wide Care ensured that Switch owners would have up to six repairs per year for their console, the dock, or Joy-Con controllers. Alternatively, they could get two full replacements of their entire system.

At 2,000 yen per year (or around $14), the service was invaluable for those with issues not covered by the warranty, or whose warranty period had already ended.

Though this only affects Switch owners in Japan (and possibly those with Japanese versions of the console), it also potentially shines a light on Nintendo's other repair services. Earlier this year, the company announced the UK would have free Joy-Con repair indefinitely, and it could be that an end date is sooner than expected.

It also calls into question how much of a future the Nintendo Switch presently has. Recent weeks have indicated the console's eventual successor is on the horizon, and ending the Switch's repair service now might mean that system's arrival (or at the very least, an announcement) will be sooner rather than later.