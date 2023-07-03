informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Nintendo ends Japan's extended warranty service for Switch systems

The Wide Care service for Nintendo Switch systems was exclusive to Japan, but its loss will still be felt by those with expired warranties.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 03, 2023
Screenshot of the Nintendo Switch console lying upright next to two Joy-Cons.

Barely over a full year after it launched, Nintendo's Japan-only Wide Care warranty service is coming to an end. 

Perfectly Nintendo first spotted the announcement on the developer's Japanese site, confirming that the service will be retired on August 31, after which it will no longer be possible to subscribe or renew a membership. After July 14, current subscribers will be unable to make any changes to their present plan. 

A reason was not given for the sudden closure, and it's currently unknown if Nintendo will offer a replacement service or extend the warranty of Switch systems past its initial 12-month period.

Originally launched in July 2022, Wide Care ensured that Switch owners would have up to six repairs per year for their console, the dock, or Joy-Con controllers. Alternatively, they could get two full replacements of their entire system. 

At 2,000 yen per year (or around $14), the service was invaluable for those with issues not covered by the warranty, or whose warranty period had already ended.

Though this only affects Switch owners in Japan (and possibly those with Japanese versions of the console), it also potentially shines a light on Nintendo's other repair services. Earlier this year, the company announced the UK would have free Joy-Con repair indefinitely, and it could be that an end date is sooner than expected. 

It also calls into question how much of a future the Nintendo Switch presently has. Recent weeks have indicated the console's eventual successor is on the horizon, and ending the Switch's repair service now might mean that system's arrival (or at the very least, an announcement) will be sooner rather than later.

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.27.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.27.23
Principal Animation Engineer

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more