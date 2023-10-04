informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Nintendo ending online support for 3DS and Wii U software in 2024

Both consoles will lose online play and other functionalities in April 2024.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 04, 2023
The Nintendo 3DS family of consoles

Nintendo will be discontinuing the online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software next year. The company explained online support will be axed in "early April 2024" but neglected to provide an exact date.

"Online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution," wrote the company on the Nintendo of America website. "We will announce a specific end date and time at a later date."

Notably, 3DS and Wii U owners will still be able to download update data and redownload purchased software from the Nintendo eShop after online support has ended.

Nintendo said it may have to discontinue services earlier than planned "if an event occurs" that scuppers its current plans.

"We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologize for any inconvenience," continues the post.

In a brief Q&A, the company reiterated that players will still be able to play offline and use features and game modes that don't require online communication after the shutdown. It also pledged to preserve online support for Pokemon Bank, but noted that its position could change "at some point in the future."

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more