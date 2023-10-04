Nintendo will be discontinuing the online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software next year. The company explained online support will be axed in "early April 2024" but neglected to provide an exact date.

"Online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution," wrote the company on the Nintendo of America website. "We will announce a specific end date and time at a later date."

Notably, 3DS and Wii U owners will still be able to download update data and redownload purchased software from the Nintendo eShop after online support has ended.

Nintendo said it may have to discontinue services earlier than planned "if an event occurs" that scuppers its current plans.

"We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologize for any inconvenience," continues the post.

In a brief Q&A, the company reiterated that players will still be able to play offline and use features and game modes that don't require online communication after the shutdown. It also pledged to preserve online support for Pokemon Bank, but noted that its position could change "at some point in the future."