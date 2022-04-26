Nintendo has delayed the global release of its Super Mario Bros. movie until Spring 2023.

The flick will now arrive on April 28, 2023 in Japan and April 7, 2023 in North America.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto broke the news via the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, and said the decision was made after consulting with Illumination Studios co-founder Chris Meledandri.

Illumination is the animation studio behind popular movies such as Despicable Me and Minions, and was tapped to help Nintendo create a movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise back in 2018.

Last year, Nintendo announced that Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Patt would be providing the voice of Mario replacing longtime actor Charles Martinet. Other notable Hollywood names including Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen also joined the cast.