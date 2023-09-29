Nicalis is bringing online multiplayer to The Binding of Isaac

12 years after its release, The Binding of Isaac will soon be getting online multiplayer.

On X (formerly Twitter), executive producer Tyrone Rodriguez released a screenshot showing two players in an online lobby, with an option to invite two more players. He later added that random players will be able to join up, and the mode would be locked to 2021's Repentance expansion.

Local multiplayer has been a part of the game for years, but online co-op would serve to liven up the still fairly popular roguelike. And while some games have added multiplayer weeks after their initial release, there's a novelty in it happening for a game over a decade old.

According to Rodriguez, an online beta for the mode will be coming to Steam "soon," and for those who own the Repentance DLC.

Long live The Binding of Isaac

The Binding of Isaac has had a long shelf life thanks to add-ons released over the years. Repentance was the final collaboration between Nicalis and designer Edmund McMillen, as the two parted ways following allegations of Rodriguez's treatment of other employees.

Shortly after Rodriguez's initial post, McMillen further confirmed online co-op coming to Isaac by simply stating, "It's happening, folks!"

Looking back on Isaac overall during its 12-year anniversary, McMillen reminisced about how he and co-designer Florian Himsl "really just wanted to take a big risk and making something 'weird/special' again. Thanks for accepting my boy into your lives."