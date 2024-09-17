Sponsored By

New studio Pahdo Labs formed by Capcom and Riot Games alums

The new studio wants to 'embody an ownership culture' and create a game that 'players can pursue for 10,000 hours.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 17, 2024

Screenshot of 2025's Early Access game, Starlight Re:volver.
Image via Pahdo Labs.

Developers from Capcom, Riot Games, Ubisoft, and other studios have formed a new indie team in Pahdo Labs.

Based in New York and Vancouver, the team secured funding from several investors, which include Andreessen Horowitz, Global Founders Capital, and BoxGroup.

According to the studio's LinkedIn, key staff include CEO Daniel Zou, creative director Alijah Ladd, and art director Ashleigh Hetrick.

Pahdo also revealed its first project: Starlight Re:volver, a co-op action-RPG entering Early Access in 2025. Its website bills the game as "a fulfilling hobby players can pursue for 10,000 hours."

The studio is aiming to "embody an ownership culture, grow through self-reflection, invest in long-term excellence, and rely on data-informed intuition."

Currently, Pahdo is hiring for two positions, one a contract gig, and both for developers based in New York.

