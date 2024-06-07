New studio, Kindred Spirit Games, formed by ex-Mediatonic staff
The two Fall Guys alums are already at work on their debut project, but apparently aren't looking to beef up on staff quite yet.
June 7, 2024
A pair of alum developers from Mediatonic have formed a new team, Kindred Spirit Games.
As spotted by GamesIndustry, Megan Ralph and Joel Herber established the new studio at the start of 2024. The duo, according to Herber on LinkedIn, are already at work on their debut project.
In addition to working at the Fall Guys studio as a lead client engineer (Herber) and level designer (Ralph), they were also coworkers at Summerhill creator Land & Sea.
Separately, Ralph's worked at Ninja Theory, INT./Night, and Sony London. Herber's past experience includes Dream Reality and Plug-In Media.
Interestingly, the Kindred Spirit website has no job postings. Likewise, neither Herber or Ralph have said they're looking to fill their ranks, which implies whatever they're working on is small enough to only require two people at this juncture.
