Sponsored By

New studio, Kindred Spirit Games, formed by ex-Mediatonic staff

The two Fall Guys alums are already at work on their debut project, but apparently aren't looking to beef up on staff quite yet.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 7, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for new UK studio Kindred Spirit Games.
Image via the Kindred Spirit website.

A pair of alum developers from Mediatonic have formed a new team, Kindred Spirit Games.

As spotted by GamesIndustry, Megan Ralph and Joel Herber established the new studio at the start of 2024. The duo, according to Herber on LinkedIn, are already at work on their debut project.

In addition to working at the Fall Guys studio as a lead client engineer (Herber) and level designer (Ralph), they were also coworkers at Summerhill creator Land & Sea.

Separately, Ralph's worked at Ninja Theory, INT./Night, and Sony London. Herber's past experience includes Dream Reality and Plug-In Media.

Interestingly, the Kindred Spirit website has no job postings. Likewise, neither Herber or Ralph have said they're looking to fill their ranks, which implies whatever they're working on is small enough to only require two people at this juncture.

Read more about:

Studio announcement

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Geoff Keighley stands in front of an image showing the top 10 new games of 2024.
Marketing
Keighley declares devs have more ways than ever to be 'sustainable' at Summer Game FestKeighley declares devs have more ways than ever to be 'sustainable' at Summer Game Fest
byBryant Francis
Jun 7, 2024
3 Min Read
Colorful key art for Project Dose, featuring a bright world and character in a mech
Business
Innersloth announces Outersloth, new indie publishing labelInnersloth announces Outersloth, new indie publishing label
byDanielle Riendeau
Jun 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture
Jun 7, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for CostcoGood Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
byJoel Couture
Jun 5, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Fruitbus, showing animal characters in line for a colorful food truck
Programming
Deep Dive: Cooking up a palatable food prep experience in FruitbusDeep Dive: Cooking up a palatable food prep experience in Fruitbus
byDennis Foose
Jun 4, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
Psychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe

Featured Blogs

Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games

Jun 7, 2024

Design
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast

Jun 6, 2024

Key art from Against the Storm. A Beaver person and a lizard person look up at an ominous face in the clouds.
Design
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking

Jun 3, 2024

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set