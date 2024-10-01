Sponsored By

New publisher Shoreline Games launches for indie, subculture-driven games

The new publisher is geared toward indies with systemic elements and strong communities.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 1, 2024

Indie publisher Shoreline Games has officially launched, and already has multiple games lined up for launch next year.

Shoreline Games consists of alumni from studios such as Perfect World Entertainment, Unknown Worlds, and Devolver Digital, along with media companies like Crunchyroll and Rakutan Viji.

Per CEO and co-founder Keith Kawamura, Shoreline's specific bent is games that are "systems-based" with a "very clear narrative throughline."

He went on to say 17,000 games are released per year, and Shoreline wants to give smaller titles "the visibility needed to cut through all the noise that’s out there. I love telling stories, and I want [us] and the games [we] work with to be the extension of that with a clear path to enjoyment."

A community focus at Shoreline

Fellow co-founder Jenny Zha touted her and Kawamura's shared experience "nurturing communities and fandoms wherever they are. We identify with games because we see a reflection of our identity therein, and we want to pull [that] into the spotlight for each of these games and communities we are working with."

Shoreline will release three games in 2025, the first of which is Nova Hearts from Othercide creator Lightbulb Crew. Zeltglas' Sanatorium will launch in the second quarter, followed by Onirism from CrimsonTales in the early third quarter.

On the publisher's website, two other unannounced games are touted as "coming soon."

Developers interested in working with Shoreline Games can contact the studio here.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters
